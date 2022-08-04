PTC to sell hydro power produced by SJVNL subsidiary

State-run PTC India on Thursday said it has signed a MoU with SJVNL subsidiary, SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company (SAPDC), for sale of hydro power on a long term basis to utilities and consumers in India.

SAPDC is setting up two hydroelectric projects of 900 megawatts (MW) and 669 MW in Sankhuwasabha District of Province-I in Nepal. The projects are scheduled to commence commercial operation in FY24 and FY28, respectively.

“PTC shall assist SAPDC for sale of power from these projects to state utilities, Discoms, bulk consumers, etc, on a long-term basis (15–25 years) in India. PTC shall also endeavour to sell any untied capacity on medium/short term basis or on power exchanges,” the power seller said in a statement.

PTC India and SJVNL have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the purpose of sale of Hydro power from SJVN’s 60 MW Naitwar Mori hydroelectric project.

SJVNL is setting up a 60 MW run-off-the-river Naitwar Mori hydroelectric project in Uttarkashi District of Uttarakhand. The project is expected to achieve commercial operation in 2022 and the power sold by this project shall also qualify for Hydro Purchase Obligation (HPO). Under this MoU, PTC shall assist SJVNL by providing its market expertise to sell its power under various opportunities to state utilities, Discoms and consumers.

“The MoU with SAPDC is a milestone and will enable supply of 3,000 MW SJVNL hydro power from Nepal to India by 2030 which will help in improving the hydro mix in the country and also stabilising the grid as well as better control in managing the peak demand,” PTC India CMD Rajib K Mishra said.