Puma launches mobile shopping app in India

German sports brand Puma has launched a mobile shopping app in India to improve digital offerings for consumers and provide quicker access to its products.

"India is the first country to go live with the Puma app, developed by the German sportswear giant," the company said in a statement.

"Given that India is a very digital-savvy market where e-commerce has high penetration, we felt it natural to launch the app here first. It will then be rolled out globally during the year,” Puma CEO Bjorn Gulden said.

The company renewed its investment in India and earned revenue of ₹2,044 crore during the year ended December 2021 at a 68.2 per cent jump over the previous fiscal. It added 51 stores last year and has a total of 450 stores in the country so far.

According to Puma India and Southeast Asia Managing Director Abhishek Ganguly, the launch of the app will offer consumers a faster, seamless and convenient digital shopping experience. “Puma was the first to realise the potential of e-commerce and launched its online shopping platform in 2016. Now, with this app, we are ready to take the shopping experience to the next level,” he added. The app is equipped with features, including 3D animations.

Cricketer and Puma brand ambassador Virat Kohli took part in launching the app in India, according to a PTI report.

