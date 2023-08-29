Puneet Dalmia will succeed Mahendra Singhi as MD & CEO of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd. Singhi’s tenure comes to an end on December 8, 2023. The decision was made based on the recommendations of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, the company said in a statement.

Singhi, post completion of his tenure in December, will continue as Director and Strategic Advisor to MD & CEO.

“To ensure a smooth transition and capitalise on his ability during the Company’s transformative period, the Board additionally agreed to retain the services of Mahendra Singhi as Director and Strategic Advisor to MD & CEO,” the statement said.