PVR Cinemas opens its first international property in Sri Lanka

My Five: Anshu Sharma
A handshake here, a high-five there, amazing energy boosters!1 A happy start to the day gets things rolling on ...
Leading multiplex chain PVR Cinemas marked its international foray by launching its first property in Sri Lanka on Friday. The multiplex chain said that it has opened a 9-screen property at Colombo in collaboration with the Shangri La Group.
The company had first announced plans to enter Sri Lanka about two years ago.
In a statement, Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director, PVR Ltd. Said, “Entering Sri Lanka was part of our business strategy for FY 19-20 and I am happy we have been able to make it happen. The socio-cultural similarity between the two nations makes the scope for business growth clear. The vision has been to introduce new concepts and make regional content more accessible for the audience in Sri Lanka.”
He added, “The Indian film industry has grown exponentially in last few years and has a global fan base that we aim to cater to through innovation and expansion.”
PVR is the largest film exhibition company in India and has a total of 809 screens at 171 properties in 70 cities which includes Sri Lanka.
A handshake here, a high-five there, amazing energy boosters!1 A happy start to the day gets things rolling on ...
Air pollution kills. There’s no simpler way to put this.Earlier this week, a “public-health emergency” was ...
Educationist SV Chittibabu turned 100 just days ago. A remarkable milestone that gets better when you are told ...
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is quite a marvel despite being just a first step with a new form factor
The ‘payment’ function can be used to find out how much to invest on a regular basis to accumulate a desired ...
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...