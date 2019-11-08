PVR Cinemas opens its first international property in Sri Lanka

Leading multiplex chain PVR Cinemas marked its international foray by launching its first property in Sri Lanka on Friday. The multiplex chain said that it has opened a 9-screen property at Colombo in collaboration with the Shangri La Group.

The company had first announced plans to enter Sri Lanka about two years ago.

In a statement, Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director, PVR Ltd. Said, “Entering Sri Lanka was part of our business strategy for FY 19-20 and I am happy we have been able to make it happen. The socio-cultural similarity between the two nations makes the scope for business growth clear. The vision has been to introduce new concepts and make regional content more accessible for the audience in Sri Lanka.”

He added, “The Indian film industry has grown exponentially in last few years and has a global fan base that we aim to cater to through innovation and expansion.”

PVR is the largest film exhibition company in India and has a total of 809 screens at 171 properties in 70 cities which includes Sri Lanka.