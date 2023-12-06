PVR Inox has announced the launch of a four-screen multiplex at Keshar Towers on Race Course Road in Gwalior. The company stated in its regulatory filing that it will strengthen its foothold in Madhya Pradesh with 54 screens in 10 properties.

The new screen is equipped with all-4K laser projection, Dolby Atmos sound, and Next Gen 3D, among other technology. It can seat 610.

Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR Inox Limited, said, “The design, amenities, and state-of-the-art technology are a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing Gwalior’s cinephiles with an unparalleled movie-going experience.”

Company Executive Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli said, “We are thrilled to unveil our second cinema in Gwalior, the first all-4K laser cinema in the city.”

The stock closed at 1,730.10 on the NSE, up by 0.54 per cent on Wednesday.

