Viewers were unable to tune into the initial overs of the kick-off match in the India vs Australia T-20 series, as JioCinema crashed moments into the starting of the match.

India and Australia faced off again on Thursday night, four days after the fated World Cup clash on Sunday. However, viewers were unlikely able to see the first few overs by Australia, as the application crashed, unable to handle such a high load of concurrent viewers.

As many as 2.7 crore viewers had tuned in on the platform, but many reported that they were unable to view the match. Some users took to social media to express their disappointment. The application asked them to update on the AppStore/Play Store, even after which users were not able to tune in. Users also reported that they were unable to watch the match on the JioCinema website either.

Sources at Viacom18 told businessline that the JioCinema’s server was down briefly, and the matter would be resolved quickly. However, Australia had completed seven overs, before the the app was up and running

