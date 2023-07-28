PVR INOX has unveiled its second cinema in Rourkela, Odisha, at Plutone Mall, offering a 5-screen multiplex experience to city residents.

With a seating capacity of 729 audiences, the cinema consists of cutting-edge technologies, including SP4K next-gen laser projectors and Dolby 7.1 for exceptional visuals and sound.

Also read: PVR INOX launches trailer screening show for the big screen

This move strengthens PVR INOX’s foothold in Odisha, with 25 screens in six properties across Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, and Rourkela.

The company’s shares were down by 1.15 per cent to ₹1,530 at 1:31 pm on 28 July, 2023 on BSE.