QIA picks 25% stake in Adani’s Mumbai power transmission biz

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3: Sound, silence, sophistication
The new generation of these popular headphones amp up the sound and improve noise cancellation plus a few new ...
Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar, will invest ₹3,200 crore for a 25.1 per cent stake in Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML). The deal also includes subordinated debt investment by QIA in AEML.
Subordinated debt is an unsecured loan that's paid after all other corporate debts and loans are repaid, in case a borrower defaults.
AEML is into the power distribution, transmission and generation business that serves more than 30 lakh consumers across 400 sq km in Mumbai.
As part of the transaction, Adani Transmission Ltd and QIA have agreed to ensure that over 30 per cent of the electricity supplied by AEML will be sourced from solar and wind power plants by 2023.
Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, commented: “Together, we will continue to work towards improving the reliability of supply and consumer satisfaction for over three million AEML consumers served in Mumbai.”
QIA Chief Executive Officer, Mansoor Al-Mahmoud, said:“This investment demonstrates our confidence in India, with which Qatar shares deep-rooted ties and excellent relations”. This marks the entry of QIA in the Indian power sector. Earlier this year, QIA had invested $150 million in Byjus, the learning app.
The investment comes at a time when Tata Power and AEML that cater to Mumbai consumers increased the tariff by 2 per cent and 1 per cent respectively. However, AEML, in a statement, had said that among all the discoms, AEML has witnessed lowest tariff hike of 1 per cent. AEML is the largest private power distributor in Mumbai, which counts over 27 lakh residential, commercial and industrial customers.
In Mumbai, Tata Power tariff rates are cheaper for consumption up to 300 units, and the AEML rates are cheaper for consumption beyond 301 units.
The new generation of these popular headphones amp up the sound and improve noise cancellation plus a few new ...
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
This is how the new Snapdragon processors is going to change the smartphone market
Analysts see advantages but also caution about prickly issues, including traffic sharing
Returns do not move up commensurately to justify the higher risk on lower-rated bonds
The fund has managed to ride out volatility in the past two years through deft asset allocation
Your debit/credit card, mobile plan or SIP may offer free insurance cover; it is essential for you to pay ...
India will soon join the rest of the world in the shift towards passive investing, says Margaret Franklin
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...