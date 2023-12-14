QNu Labs, a quantum-safe cybersecurity company, has announced securing $6.5 million in its Pre-Series A1 funding round.

This investment — led by Ashish Kacholia of Lucky Investments, with Speciale Invest and a family fund — is aimed at bolstering growth, the company said.

QNu Labs offers quantum and post-quantum cryptography solutions based on a patented technology that ensures confidentiality and privacy against new-age attacks targeting critical information infrastructure, communication, and personally identifiable information.

The company said the capital infusion will also bolster its leadership team, with strategic hires in senior sales, marketing, and engineering roles.

“This new investment is not just a financial boost but a strong vote of confidence in our vision and capabilities at QNu Labs. With these funds, we’re poised to accelerate the completion of our state-of-the-art quantum technology solutions, further enhancing our product suite, which is already leading the market,” said Sunil Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, QNu Labs.

The goal is to solidify India’s position as a hub of quantum technological excellence and emerge as a key player on the global stage, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in quantum-safe cybersecurity, he added.

QNu Labs was founded and incubated in 2016 at the IIT Madras Research Park.

“Our investment in QNu Labs is a clear indicator of our confidence in their ability to lead and innovate in the rapidly evolving quantum tech landscape. Their commitment to pioneering quantum-safe technologies aligns perfectly with our vision of empowering trailblazers in tech innovation,” said Kacholia of Lucky Investments.