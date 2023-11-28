Talent platform foundit (formerly Monster APAC and ME), a part of Quess Corp., launched its next-generation recruitment solution to revamp the hiring process with a future-focused approach.

The launch comes at a time when HR functions are progressively investing in tech-first talent acquisition tools to refine their hiring processes. The solution includes an expanded talent pool comprising active job seekers and passive candidates. In addition, the product’s features include Super Profiles with information beyond the resume, system-generated Smart Insights, AI-powered Magic Search personalised by organisation with more than 35 Smart Filters, an outreach module with AI-generated emails and mass personalisation, and a seamless collaboration tool.

Sekhar Garisa, CEO foundit (previously Monster APAC & ME), said, “Recruiters suffer from multiple challenges. The four pillars of our latest tech innovation address these challenges head-on. With access to talent on and off the market, candidate profiles with Smart Insights, and AI-powered Magic Search personalised by organisation, recruiters now have a comprehensive solution to be more agile and efficient.”

Expansion

Moreover, towards fuelling its product-led offerings and market expansion, the company also raised ₹137.5 crore in a funding round led by investors Akash Bhanshali of Volrado Venture Partners and Mohandas Pai of Meridian Investments, with participation from Quess Corp., its parent company.

“Increasingly, skills-based jobs have become critical, and hence, technology will need to assist recruiters in enhancing productivity to find the right fit, especially when it comes to white-collar jobs. We aim to redefine the current traditional recruitment norms and usher in a new era of efficiency and precision,” said Ajit Isaac, Chairman, Quess Corp.

The platform has already previewed the product with close to 100 companies that have seen an 80 per cent increase in recruiter productivity, a 4.5X reduction in recruitment costs, and a 2X enhancement in candidate response rates, said the company.