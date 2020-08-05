Quite a task to convince higher-ups on cloud security: Sophos survey

Cyber security threats are many and there has been a spurt in the incidence after work-from-home (WFH) became a norm during the pandemic.

Almost all businesses are quite worried about their current level of cloud security. But it is not quite easy to convince the senior management, according to a survey conducted by cyber security solutions provider Sophos.

About 33 per cent of IT managers in the country are concerned about convincing their senior management of the need to invest in cloud security. Almost all respondents are worried about their current level of cloud security

About 24 per cent of them are concerned about a lack of visibility of their cloud infrastructure. Visibility of cloud infrastructure would help them a better view and take a call on whether there is a need to step of security.

According to the State of Cloud Security 2020, about 37 per cent of them are concerned about managing multiple public cloud providers at the same time, and 34 per cent of them are worried about identifying sudden increases in cloud spending.

For them, identifying and responding to security incidents is the biggest public cloud concern. About 40 per cent of the IT managers surveyed felt it a big challenge.

“The growing demand for remote working, coupled with the growing adoption of public cloud services, has exposed businesses to cyber attackers in multiple ways. Attackers are increasingly targeting cloud environments,” said Sunil Sharma, Managing Director (Sales) of Sophos India and SAARC.

“The numerous and well-publicised breaches of data storage services have raised cloud security awareness, but cyber criminals work diligently to stay one step ahead,” he said.