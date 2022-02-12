hamburger

Rahul Bajaj passes away at 83

BL Mumbai Bureau | February 12 | Updated on: Feb 12, 2022
Rahul Bajaj (1938-2022)

Bajaj was a former Rajya Sabha MP and a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, the country’s third highest civilian award

Rahul Bajaj, industrialist and former chairman of Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Finance, passed away today. He was 83.

“It is with deep sorrow that I inform you about the passing away of Shri Rahul Bajaj, husband of the late Rupa Bajaj and father of Rajiv/Deepa, Sanjiv/Shefali and Sunaina/Manish. He passed away on the afternoon of 12th February, 2022 in the presence of his closest family members,” a statement from Bajaj Group read.

Bajaj was a former Rajya Sabha MP and a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, the country’s highest civilian award.

Bajaj stepped down from the chairman’s position in April last year, a year after relinquishing the same position at Bajaj Finance. He was appointed chairman emeritus at Bajaj Auto.

Published on February 12, 2022

