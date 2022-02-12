Rahul Bajaj passes away at 83

Rahul Bajaj, industrialist and former chairman of Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Finance, passed away today. He was 83.
“It is with deep sorrow that I inform you about the passing away of Shri Rahul Bajaj, husband of the late Rupa Bajaj and father of Rajiv/Deepa, Sanjiv/Shefali and Sunaina/Manish. He passed away on the afternoon of 12th February, 2022 in the presence of his closest family members,” a statement from Bajaj Group read.
Bajaj was a former Rajya Sabha MP and a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, the country’s highest civilian award.
Bajaj stepped down from the chairman’s position in April last year, a year after relinquishing the same position at Bajaj Finance. He was appointed chairman emeritus at Bajaj Auto.
Published on
February 12, 2022
