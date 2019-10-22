Ramco Hilux Boards now in Kerala

Can’t find? Tile it
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help and find precious things like handbag, specs, keys and much more
Ramco Industries Ltd has launched digitally printed Ramco Hilux Boards in Kerala. These are calcium silicate boards, a versatile building material, made using Japanese technology.
Hilux boards are digitally printed at the company’s plant in Rajasthan and can be installed with various finishes including wood, marble and custom designs.
Prem G Shanker, CEO, Ramco Industries, said that Hilux calcium silicate boards are fast replacing conventional building materials such as gypsum boards, plywood and Plaster of Paris across international markets by virtue of their sheer versatility including improved resistance to fire, water, termites and fungus. They are light weight and offer easy workability.
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help and find precious things like handbag, specs, keys and much more
A multi-pronged attack is needed on pollution generated from different quarters if air quality has to improve ...
MapmyIndia designs tech solutions to address the anxiety of EV drivers
How local municipalities in the country are being helped to become low-carbon, resource-efficient and ...
The past year has been quite torrid for investors, with slowing growth, geo-political tensions and problems in ...
Future Generali India’s Anup Rau sees big opportunity in under-penetration of the sector
What are ‘guaranteed’ and ‘non-guaranteed’ benefits in a life insurance policy? Also, is there any difference ...
The rupee after testing a key resistance on Friday could not appreciate further against the dollar but managed ...
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Le Café in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for the ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism