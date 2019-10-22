Companies

Ramco Hilux Boards now in Kerala

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on October 22, 2019 Published on October 22, 2019

Ramco Industries Ltd has launched digitally printed Ramco Hilux Boards in Kerala. These are calcium silicate boards, a versatile building material, made using Japanese technology.

Hilux boards are digitally printed at the company’s plant in Rajasthan and can be installed with various finishes including wood, marble and custom designs.

Prem G Shanker, CEO, Ramco Industries, said that Hilux calcium silicate boards are fast replacing conventional building materials such as gypsum boards, plywood and Plaster of Paris across international markets by virtue of their sheer versatility including improved resistance to fire, water, termites and fungus. They are light weight and offer easy workability.

