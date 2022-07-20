Ramco Systems to implement Payroll & HR Solution at Kudu in Saudi Arabia

Ramco Systems has announced that it would implement its Payroll & HR Solution at Kudu Company for Food and Catering, a leading restaurant chain in Saudi Arabia. The Chennai-based software company is a preferred global payroll software provider for many international and regionally renowned companies, such as Americana Restaurants and Herfy Foods.

Ramco will provide Kudu with a payroll system compliant with the Saudi Arabian statutory requirements, in addition to modules covering Core HR, time and attendance, and employee benefits including, leave, travel, and expense management. The organisation will implement Ramco’s touchless, facial recognition-based time and attendance system for real-time tracking of its employees across 300 branches, says a release.

The restaurant chain will embark on a journey to digitally transform its payroll and HR operations, with Ramco providing advantages of mobile and chat-enabled self-service capabilities and its self-explaining pay slip feature, a smart AI-based service that will allow Kudu’s employees to receive explanations of their remuneration and pay slip via Ramco’s virtual assistant, the release said.