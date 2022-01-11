Companies

RAMINFO ties up with TS Oilfed

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on January 11, 2022

RAMINFO will provide digital platform and framework to promote TS Oilfed

RAMINFO Limited, a digital transformation solution provider, has entered into an agreement with the Telangana State Co-Operative Oilseeds Grower Federation Limited (TSOILFED).

The company will provide digital platform and framework to promote and market the federation’s ‘Vijaya’ branded products. “This marks our journey into the agri-logistics vertical,”L Srinath Reddy, Managing Director of RAMINFO Ltd, said.

The firm said in a statement said it will have a continuous stream of revenues based on the sales of ‘Vijaya’ products on digital channels.

