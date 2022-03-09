Ramky Enviro rebrands itself as Re Sustainability

Comprehensive environment management services provider, Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited, has rebranded itself as Re Sustainability Limited.

Announcing this at a press conference here on Wednesday, Goutham Reddy, CEO and Managing Director, Re Sustainability, said, “The re-branding marks a milestone in our company’s transformation from an industry leader in waste management to a company that will accelerate its focus on sustainable solutions.’’

With over 25 years of environmental service, the company had a ‘dominant’ presence across the entire waste value chain and has been a long-standing partner in environmental solutions, he added.

The Hyderabad-based Re Sustainability Ltd, a KKR-backed company, manages approximately 6-7 million tonnes per annum of municipal solid waste in 23 cities in India, the Middle East and Singapore. It also manages over 1 million tonnes per annum of industrial hazardous and other regulated wastes across 22 locations in India, the Middle East and USA.

Expansion

The company plans to invest ₹5,000 core in expansion over the next three years to double its capacity to about 15 million tonnes, Reddy said adding that they were also looking for acquisitions abroad especially in South East Asia, among other geographies.

Re Sustainability is also setting up four vehicle-scrapping units in Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai with an investment of ₹70 crore in each of the units. “We are also setting up the country’s first precious metal recovery plant to extract them from electronic waste in Hyderabad with an investment of ₹100 crore,’’ Reddy said.