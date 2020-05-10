Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilisers records 35 per cent hike in sale of ‘Suphala’ fertilisers

A PIB press statement said that Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd (RCF) has registered a hike of 35.47 per cent in the sale of fertilisers under the brand name ‘Suphala’ in April as compared to the similar period of 2019. This is despite logistics and labour challenges,

Suphala provides nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, which are essential nutrients to the soil. It is is one of the well-known products of the PSU, which produces many critical industrial chemicals and fertilisers.

The Chairman and Managing Director of RCF, S C Mudgerikar, in a tweet, said that during the ongoing pandemic, the company has ensured continuous supply of fertilisers to the farmers with the help of agriculture department of Maharashtra Government. For the safety of farmers, fertilisers were delivered to them at the boundary of their fields. Moreover, RCF’s Trombay unit has set a new milestone in energy efficiency, the statement said.

RCF is a mini-ratna company and a leading producer of fertilisers and chemicals in the country. It manufactures Urea, complex fertilizers, bio-fertilizers, micronutrients, water-soluble fertilizers and soil conditioners.