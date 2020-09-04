REC-Power Distribution wins 10 MW solar project in Rajasthan

REC Power Distribution Company Limited (REC-PDCL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC Limited, has emerged as the lowest bidder to install a 10 MW solar power plant at Bagru Kala Town, Jaipur District, Rajasthan. This projects will be developed on a BOO (Build-Own-Operate) basis.

A company statement said that the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) shall enter into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the successful bidder for the purchase of solar power for 25 years.

The projects will be connected to the Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (RVPNL) grid substation, Bagru at 33 kV, and will be set up on a 15-hectare land owned by JDA, the statement added.

"RECPDCL is engaged in the businesses of project implementation and consultancy services in the power sector. As on March 31, 2020, RECPDCL was working on about 100 on-going projects spread across 26 States and 4 Union Territories," the statement said.