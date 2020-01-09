 Rehan Khan appointed MSD head for India

Drugmaker MSD has appointed Rehan A Khan as Managing Director for the India region, a note from the company said. He would assume responsibility from January 13.

Khan’s appointment comes over four months after MSD’s previous MD Vivek Vasudev Kamath left the organisation after about two years.

Incidentally, Khan had resigned from Abbott India in early 2016, after about four years as MD. According to an MSD release, he has over 20 years of industry experience, including as President of Asia Pacific with an NYSE-listed dialysis services provider with presence across 50 cities in Asia.

More recently, Rehan was an entrepreneur and founder of First Penguin Capital, an early-stage fund focussed on investing in health and consumer tech start-ups. He was also a board member and advisor to several private equity funds and healthcare companies in Africa, India, and South East Asia.