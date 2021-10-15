Reliance Brands to acquire 40% stake in Manish Malhotra brand

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) has signed a definitive agreement to invest in founder and creative director, Manish Malhotra’s brand for a 40 per cent stake. This is the first external investment for the brand, which had so far been privately held by the designer.
Launched in 2005, the Manish Malhotra luxury-retail footprint extends across four flagship stores in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Hyderabad.
RBL, in its next wave of value creation, is setting sight on home-grown talent rooted in Indian design sensibilities, said a press statement.
“Our strategic partnership with Manish Malhotra is anchored on our immense respect for his craft and our deep commitment to Indian art and culture. Being an entrepreneur, Manish the man behind the brand, has always been nimble and ahead of his times.
Recognition and appreciation for Indian couture is at an inflexion point globally and we are excited to partner in this journey with Manish.” said Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (holding company of all retail companies in Reliance Industries Limited group).
Speaking about the development, Manish Malhotra said: “The collaboration with Reliance Brands Ltd. was a natural decision for me, as it represents both Reliance’s astute vision and the family’s deep affinity for crafts and culture. As the brand aims for international expansion, business diversification, and renewed creative growth, there could have been no better strategic partner to accompany us on this journey.”
Indian luxury designer brands are being sought after by larger retail companies. Reliance was also in talks to acquire Ritu Kumar's brand. Earlier this year Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited had bought a 51 per cent stake in India’s biggest luxury designer brand Sabyasachi in January, tapping the ethnicwear market.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...