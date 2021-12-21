Companies

Reliance General Insurance to launch nine sandbox approved products

Our Mumbai Bureau December 21 | Updated on December 21, 2021

Three are from the telematics segment and , while the rest are designed to address current and future policy requirements of customers

Reliance General Insurance will soon launch nine sandbox products to meet evolving consumer needs.

Three out of the nine products are from the telematics segment, while the rest are designed to address current and future policy requirements of customers, the insurer said on Tuesday.

“The company has already received sandbox approval for the nine products from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in one go in the second cohort,” it said, adding that it is among the few companies with highest sandbox approval rates in the country.

“The pandemic has transformed the insurance landscape and elevated customer expectations. The approved nine sandbox products are designed to meet customer expectations through personalised offerings,” said Rakesh Jain, CEO, Reliance General Insurance.

