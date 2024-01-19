The net profit of Reliance Jio rose 12.2 per cent to ₹5,208 crore in the December quarter of 2023, from ₹4,638 crore reported in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 10.3 per cent to ₹25,368 crore for the quarter, versus ₹22,998-crore revenue reported last year. According to Reliance, nearly 90 million subscribers have migrated to Reliance’s 5G network. Therefore, Reliance’s 5G network carries one-fourth of its total mobility data.

Reliance Jio’s ARPU increased by 2 per cent year on year this quarter, ending at ₹181.7, largely a result of better subscriber mix due to unlimited 5G plans launched by the firm.

Total data traffic grew 31.4 per cent year-on-year to 38.1 billion GB from 29 billion GB last year. Subcriber base at the end of the December 2023 quarter was 470.9 million; it added 38 million subscribers last year.

“I am happy to share that Jio has completed in India the fastest rollout of True 5G services anywhere in the world. Every city, town, and village in the country is now equipped with high-speed digital connectivity, which will usher in a new era of unparalleled digital accessibility and technology-led growth,” said Mukesh Ambani CMD, RIL

Jio has accomplished the fastest rollout of 5G technology witnessed anywhere in the world, and is now available across India. JioAirFiber has seen strong initial demand and customer engagement, especially in underserved tier 3/4 towns and rural areas, Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio, added.