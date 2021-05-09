Reliance loses retail crown to S Korean ecomm rival

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
South Korean e-commerce company Coupang Corp has overtaken India’s Reliance Retail to be the fastest growing company in the Top 250 of Deloitte’s Global Powers of Retailing 2021 report. Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Retail was last year’s Fastest 50 leader.
According to the report, “Retail leaders in the Asia Pacific region are dominated by companies from Japan and China/Hong Kong SAR, with other companies based in India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam. Just over half have retail operations in more than one country, but these are often relatively small in scale. Only seven companies reported more than 20 per cent of their retail revenue from foreign operations.”
The growth retailers in FY20 were able to capitalise on the new consumer opportunities presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly online shopping and delivery, and were able to continue trading from their stores. Other retailers suffered from reduced demand for their product categories due to the pandemic-induced major changes in consumer behaviour, enforced store closures and travel bans. They were also less able to respond quickly to pivot to online solutions.
Reliance Retail has recorded a YoY growth of 41.8 per cent, driven primarily by a 13.1 per cent increase in the number of stores. It operates in consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle and grocery retail segments. In total, it has 11,784 stores across 7,000 plus towns and cities in India at fiscal year end.
Reliance Retail acquired the 29 stores of Shri Kannan Departmental Store at the end of FY19 and in August 2020 announced it would acquire Future Group’s retail, wholesale and logistics units for $3.4 billion. When fully approved, the deal will almost double Reliance Retail’s store space.
Reliance Retail also made two e-commerce acquisitions in 2020, buying Vitalic Health and its online pharmacy platform Netmeds in August, and a 96 per cent stake in online home decor company UrbanLadder in November.
However, new entrant in the list, Coupang Corp is the fastest-growing company in the Top 250, with revenues up over 60 per cent YoY, and a five-year CAGR of over 100 per cent.
South Korea’s largest online retailer, Coupang attributed its FY19 revenue growth to its expanded “Wow” delivery service that allowed overnight and same-day deliveries nationwide.
The fastest growth categories in South Korea were home appliances and fresh food.
The company says its ongoing investment in logistics and the dense population of South Korea mean that 70 per cent of Koreans live within 10 minutes of a Coupang logistics centre, making last-mile delivery easier to achieve.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
Comforting or distracting listeners with poetry — and more — in these trying times
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...