Reliance Retail acquires 25.8% stake in Dunzo

Dunzo has raised $240 million in its latest round of funding led by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, with participation from existing investors Lightbox, Lightrock, 3L Capital and Alteria Capital. With an investment of $200 million, Reliance Retail will own a 25.8 per cent stake on a fully diluted basis.

“ The capital will be used to further Dunzo’s vision to be the largest quick commerce business in the country, enabling instant delivery of essentials from a network of micro warehouses while also expanding its B2B business vertical to enable logistics for local merchants in Indian cities.” said a press statement.

Currently, Dunzo is available across seven metro cities in India, and the additional capital will be used to expand the quick commerce business to 15 cities. Dunzo launched its instant delivery model ‘Dunzo Daily’ in Bengaluru earlier this year, seeing over 20 per cent week on week growth. The Dunzo Daily model delivers daily and weekly essentials within 15-20 minutes, focusing on providing high-quality fruits and vegetables. In addition to the funding, Dunzo and Reliance Retail will also enter into certain business partnerships. Dunzo will enable hyperlocal logistics for the retail stores operated by Reliance Retail, further adding to Reliance Retail’s omnichannel capabilities. Dunzo will also facilitate last-mile deliveries for JioMart’s merchant network.

Speaking on the investment, Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said, “Through our partnership with Dunzo, we will be able to provide increased convenience to Reliance Retail’s consumers and differentiated customer experience through rapid delivery of products from Reliance Retail stores. Our merchants will get access to the hyperlocal delivery network of Dunzo to support their growth as they move their business online through Jio Mart.”

Kabeer Biswas, CEO and Co-Founder, Dunzo, said, “ With this investment from Reliance Retail, we will have a long-term partner with whom we can accelerate growth and redefine how Indians shop for their daily & weekly essentials. We’re excited by the traction and velocity that Dunzo Daily has achieved and over the next 3 years, we aim to establish ourselves as one of the most reliable quick commerce providers in the country.”

Morgan Stanley acted as exclusive financial advisor and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as legal counsel to Dunzo. AZB & Partners served as legal counsel to RRVL and Deloitte, Haskins & Sells LLP provided financial due diligence services.