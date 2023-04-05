Competition in the beauty and personal care segment just got stiffer with Reliance Retail opening its first beauty store Tira in Mumbai on Wednesday. Sources said that it is planning to set up stores country wide in at least 100 locations over the next several months.

The flagship store in Jio World Drive in the central business district of Bandra Kurla Complex is spread over 4,300 square feet and will be stocked with a range of beauty and personal care products.

Along with the first physical store under the Tira brand, the Reliance Industries subsidiary also made a formal launch of the Tira online platform and the app. It is expected to service a major portion of the country shortly.

The Indian beauty and personal care segment is valued at around $19 billion, according to Redseer, of which e-commerce had a share of around 15 per cent. Over the next five years it is seen growing at 10 percent annually to $31 billion, with online presence rising 29 per cent annually to reach $10 billion in 2027, with a share of around a third of the total.