Reliance Retail has announced the expansion of its youth-focused fashion retail format, “Yousta,” with the inauguration of four new stores in Kerala. These stores, located in Palakkad, Edappal, Alathiyur, and Vengara, will collectively bring affordable, on-trend fashion to young consumers across the State.

All products at Yousta are priced below ₹999, with a majority available for less than ₹499. Yousta features an array of offerings like trendy tops to bottom ensembles, unisex and character merchandise and weekly fresh fashion drops with its “Starring Now” collection.

With contemporary tech-enabled store layouts, the Kerala stores, just like their Telangana and Chhattisgarh counterparts, are poised to become the go-to youth fashion destinations. In line with Yousta’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric experiences, the stores will feature various tech touch points, including QR codes for seamless information access, self-checkout counters for swift transactions, and convenient charging stations.

Yousta has partnered with a non-profit organisation, allowing customers to donate old clothes in the stores, and allow them to be used for community programmes.

Customers can also explore the collection online through Ajio and very soon on JioMart as well, a press release said.