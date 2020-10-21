Renault announces exclusive offers for Govt staff, others

Forests: A profitable restoration mantra
Empowering local communities to revive forests can ensure both climate mitigation and human well-being, says a ...
Renault India has announced attractive offers across its vehicle range and exclusive additional offers for public sector employees, Central and state government employees, including doctors and teachers.
These offers include special additional offers worth up to Rs 22,000, which add to the festive offers already rolled out across the range with benefits of up to Rs 70,000 on the Duster, Rs 40,000 on the Kwid and Rs 30,000 on Triber, which continues to attract buyers amid growing competition in the SUV segment.
Renault India also offers a wide range of products for Defence (CSD) and Police (CPC) servicemen, through respective canteen stores across the country, according to a statement.
The schemes rolled out are in line with the actions taken by the Government of India, by introducing a leave travel concession (LTC) cash voucher for government employees.
Renault has also announced attractive finance offers to make the purchase easier. These include a special rate of interest at 3.99 per cent on Kwid and Triber.
On the newly launched Duster 1.3L Turbo, Renault has announced loyalty benefits of Rs 20,000 and an easy-care package of 3 years or 50,000 km.
Empowering local communities to revive forests can ensure both climate mitigation and human well-being, says a ...
E-waste recovery and reuse should be stepped up as online activity grows amidst the Covid pandemic
Wash your hands, check your oxygen level and workout with this iPhone health companion
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
Diversified loan book, strong capital ratio and healthy deposit accretion make it attractive
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
₹1224 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118012361260 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...