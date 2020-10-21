Renault announces exclusive offers for Govt staff, others

Renault India has announced attractive offers across its vehicle range and exclusive additional offers for public sector employees, Central and state government employees, including doctors and teachers.

These offers include special additional offers worth up to Rs 22,000, which add to the festive offers already rolled out across the range with benefits of up to Rs 70,000 on the Duster, Rs 40,000 on the Kwid and Rs 30,000 on Triber, which continues to attract buyers amid growing competition in the SUV segment.

Renault India also offers a wide range of products for Defence (CSD) and Police (CPC) servicemen, through respective canteen stores across the country, according to a statement.

The schemes rolled out are in line with the actions taken by the Government of India, by introducing a leave travel concession (LTC) cash voucher for government employees.

Renault has also announced attractive finance offers to make the purchase easier. These include a special rate of interest at 3.99 per cent on Kwid and Triber.

On the newly launched Duster 1.3L Turbo, Renault has announced loyalty benefits of Rs 20,000 and an easy-care package of 3 years or 50,000 km.