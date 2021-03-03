Renault begins sale of new SUV Kiger; delivers over 1,000 units on Day 1

French carmaker Renault India has announced the start of sales and deliveries of its new SUV Renault Kiger to customers across its dealerships in the country.

More than 1,100 Renault Kiger cars were delivered to customers across India on the first day of commencement of sales. The new compact SUV is expected to strengthen Renault’s presence in the sub-four-meter SUV segment, according to a statement.

Following Duster, which made SUVs accessible to a large set of people, not just in India but across the world, Renault Kiger is all set to make SUV aspirations accessible to a whole new set of customers. “We look forward to welcoming more customers into the Renault family with this new game-changer,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

Kiger is powered by a new turbocharged 1.0L petrol engine, which promises a Sporty drive and will be complemented by the innovative multi-sense drive modes which offer the flexibility to best suit the customers driving preferences.

The Kiger is currently available for bookings across Renault’s dealership network of more than 500 outlets across the country and on its website - www.renault.co.in

Kiger is being offered in two engine options 1.0L Energy and 1.0L Turbo with 2 pedal offerings on each of the engines. Customers can choose from four available trims — RXE, RXL, RXT & RXZ and from six colours — caspian blue, radiant red, moonlight silver, planet grey, ice cool white, mahogany brown with dual tone options across the range.

On the accessories and personalisation front, customers can choose from a large array of accessories classified under 47 different categories. Among the extensive accessory range there are five specially curated accessory packs - SUV, Attractive, Essential, Smart, Smart Plus, including tech accessories like a wireless charger and air purifier.