Renault drives in new Triber My21 at ₹5.3 lakh

Renault India has launched its all-new Triber My21 at a starting price of ₹5.30 lakh as the French car maker seeks to build on the momentum the sub-4 metre has created with sales of more than 75,000 units since its launch in August 2019..

The Triber My21 will be offered in four trims —RXE, RXL, RXT & RXZ with both MT and Easy-R AMT options. Each version is built keeping in view the customer requirements and needs in the segment and has been attractively priced across all trims, according to a statement.

The price range for the four variants is between ₹5.30 lakh and ₹7.65 lakh (RXZ Easy-R AMT model).

Triber My21 will be available in five colours — metal mustard, electric blue, moonlight silver, ice cool white and cedar brown — with dual tone options across all body colours on the RXZ version. Dual tone variants will be available at an additional amount of ₹17,000.

The new features include steering wheel mounted audio & phone controls, driver seat height adjust, dual tone exteriors across all colour options, new exterior body colour – cedar brown and LED turn indicator, among others.

Renault Triber My21 can be booked online at https://renault.co.in, my Renault app or at an authorised dealership by paying a token amount of ₹11,000.

The vehicle will also be listed on the CSC Grameen eStore and made available to the potential customers in hinterlands through aspirational Village Level Entrepreneurs.

Triber has the most affordable AMT in its segment with low cost of maintenance and offering more value for money to its customers. The vehicle has been built with best level safety features including its offer of four airbags, the company said

The company also exports India-built Triber to many countries, including South Africa and the SAARC region.