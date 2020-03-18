Renault India launches BS-6 compliant Duster range

Renault India on Tuesdaylaunched the new BS-6 compliant variants of its popular product, Duster, at a starting price of ₹8.49 lakh.

The BS-6 variants of Duster will be available with a 1.5L petrol engine with a 5-speed manual transmission in RXE, RXS & RXZ versions.

The power output and torque of the BS-6 variants of the Duster remains the same. The BS-6 compliant Duster range has a fuel efficiency of 14.26 kmpl, the company said in a statement.

The France-based company had launched the BS-6 compliant models of TRIBER and KWID in January 2020.

Duster plays a pivotal role in Renault India’s product portfolio and has the widest offering in the segment, catering to evolving customer needs.

“Duster’s aggressive exteriors, elegant interiors and advanced equipment reiterates Renault’s commitment to setting new standards in the SUV segment,” it said.