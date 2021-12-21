Renault introduces Workshop on Wheels-Lite to strengthen rural service

French car maker Renault has introduced Workshop on Wheels-Lite, a mobile workshop on a two-wheeler equipped with all the key tools and technologies to undertake minor service, repairs and other related jobs, for all Renault vehicles.

The new initiative follows the success of Workshop on Wheels (WOW) scheme, launched in 2016 and strengthens the company’s efforts to offer hassle-free car ownership experience to customers in rural and far-flung locations, according to a statement.

Workshop on Wheels is also a mobile workshop, but built on a four-wheeler that can perform 90 per cent of workshop operations, including all maintenance services and repairs.

Growing presence

The new Workshop on Wheels Lite initiative is expected to boost Renault’s strong service network of over 530 touchpoints which now includes more than 250 Workshop On Wheels and Workshop on Wheels Lite locations across the country.

In the past one year, Renault India has been aggressively pursuing a comprehensive strategy to amplify and grow its presence in smaller towns and cities, including rural markets. Renault India launched a special campaign called Vistaar where the dealership teams recruited and trained more than 630 specialised sales consultants called Resident Dealer Sales Executives to reach out to customers in rural markets. The company has also recently partnered with CSC Grameen eStore, a subsidiary of CSC eGovernance Services India (CSC-SPV).

Driven by innovation, ‘Rural Float’ is yet another significant step to move closer to customers in remote areas and provide a vehicle ownership experience. With this, the company has been able to showcase the newly launched sub-four metre compact SUV, Renault Kiger, to its potential customers in rural markets, engaging more than 23,000 customers in 233 towns across 13 States and facilitating 2,700 test drives.