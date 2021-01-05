Renault Kiger to make global premiere on January 28

French carmaker Renault has announced that it will make a global premier of its upcoming compact SUV Kiger on January 28.

“Slated to revolutionise the B-SUV segment in India, Renault Kiger is a stunning, smart and sporty offering to be first launched in India, followed by other markets,” the company said in a statement.

Crowded B-segment

Renault Kiger will be launched in the crowded B-segment which accounts for more than 50 per cent of the total industry sales and will be instrumental in growing Renault’s presence across the country, it added.

“Built on the CMFA+ platform, Renault Kiger will come loaded with several smart attributes and features which will include some best-in-class offerings that will complement the design and styling of the car. It will be powered by an all-new turbo engine and will offer an exciting drive,” the company further said.

Just like Duster, Kwid and Triber, Kiger will also change the dynamics in its segment and will be yet another game changer from Renault, it said.

The new compact SUV has been developed jointly by Renault’s design teams in France and India.

Kiger will be the third global car from Groupe Renault to be launched in India first, followed by other markets.