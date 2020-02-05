Renault unveils AMT version of Triber

Flight jargon
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
French car maker Renault unveiled the AMT version of its sub-compact multi-purpose vehicle Triber at the Auto Expo here on Wednesday.
The AMT version, which is set to be launched in the second quarter of the year, was unveiled by Fabrice Cambolive, senior vice president and chairman of Africa-Middle-East-India-Pacific Region for Renault Group along with Renault India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle.
Triber has been a volume driver for Renault in the domestic market with the company selling over 28,000 units of the seven-seater car since its launch in India in August last year.
“With Renault Triber, our commitment was to launch a car that would redefine the conventional notions of the Indian automotive industry. It also gave us the opportunity to be present in the largest and the fastest growing segment of the Indian automobile market. Today, we will take another step forward in the Triber journey with the reveal of the Renault Triber Easy-R AMT,” Mamillapalle said.
The AMT technology is becoming a popular choice across segments, he said adding, “with the Renault Triber Easy-R AMT, we will continue our pursuit of growth in 2020, led by a strong product plan and a strategic and collaborative approach with all our partners.”
The AMT version comes fitted with 1-litre energy engine, offering a great balance between performance and fuel economy with low total cost of maintenance, the company said. Renault recently also commenced exports of the MPV to South Africa and SAARC region.
Renault will continue this growth momentum and expand the exports of vehicle to other parts of Africa and SAARC region, alongside growing the Triber family in India, Mamillapalle said.
The launch of Triber together with the new Duster and Kwid has ensured that Renault is progressing despite the challenging macro-economic environment in India, he said. Renault India sales stood at 88,869 units last year, a growth of 7.9 per cent over 2018.
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
It’s been a long time coming. Xiaomi’s Poco F1 was launched way back in August 2018 and for a while was the ...
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
An innovative speaker that practically puts you into the sound and music
Adding tax-deferred instruments, investing to get inflation-adjusted returns and generating additional income ...
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
The stock of Intellect Design Arena gained 4.2 per cent on Tuesday, resuming its short-term uptrend. Investors ...
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...