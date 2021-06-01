Renault’s crossover Triber secures 4-star safety rating in crash tests

A sustainable brew that cheers
French carmaker Renault’s compact crossover Triber has secured 4-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test, a certification for evaluating the safety of car models.
In its latest round of #SaferCarsForIndia crash test results, Global NCAP, a major programme of the Towards Zero Foundation, a UK-based charity working globally in support of the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety with a goal of halving road deaths and serious injuries by 2030, has released the scores for crash tests conducted on Triber which achieved four-star rating for adult occupants and three stars for child occupants.
Triber is one of the key models of Renault India and the company has sold more than 75,000 units of the same since its launch in August 2019.
“Renault’s Triber was tested in its most basic safety specification, with two airbags. The Triber showed significant improvements from previous Renault models tested by Global NCAP,” Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP, said in a statement.
The protection offered to the adult occupant driver and passenger head and neck was good. Driver chest showed marginal protection and the passenger chest showed adequate protection. Driver knees showed marginal protection as they could impact with dangerous structures behind the dashboard. Passenger knees showed good protection. Driver and passenger tibias showed adequate protection.
The child seat for the 3-year-old was installed forward facing with adult seat belts and was not able to prevent excessive forward movement during the impact. Chest protection was average, and the head protection was low as it was exposed during the crash The 18-month-old child restraint was installed with adult seat belt rearward facing offering full protection to the child occupant. CRS (Child Restraint System) marking was permanent. The recommended CRS did not show incompatibility. The vehicle offers a lap belt in the rear centre position. The car does not offer ISOFIX anchorages.
“Renault has significantly improved adult occupant protection performance in frontal crashes compared with our 2016 tests on the Kwid. The Triber sets a strong baseline for the manufacturer, and we encourage Renault to maintain this important progress as a minimum with the goal of achieving 5-star levels of safety." David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation said,
