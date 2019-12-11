ReNew Power forms JV with Korean co for 300 MW solar power plant in Rajasthan

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3: Sound, silence, sophistication
The new generation of these popular headphones amp up the sound and improve noise cancellation plus a few new ...
ReNew Power has entered into a joint venture with South Korea based GS E&C for the execution of its 300 MW solar power plant in Rajasthan. The project is part of the capacity auctioned by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) under its tranche-IV auctions concluded earlier this year, the company said in a statement.
GS E&C is one of South Korea’s largest construction and development firms and part of the GS Group, with an asset base of over $58 billion. This investment will mark the entry of GS E&C in the Indian renewable energy sector. As a part of the deal, ReNew Power will hold a majority 51per cent equity under the partnership, while the GS E&C will hold the balance.
ReNew Power’s Chairman & MD Sumant Sinha said, “We are delighted to be partnering with GS E&C for this project, as both ReNew Power and GS E&C are not only leaders in their respective businesses, but also bring excellent project execution and management skills."
“We are pleased to take part in the national solar mission of India in partnership with ReNew Power, the leading company in the country’s renewable energy space,” Huh Yun Hong, the president and head of the new business division of GS E&C said in a media statement.
ReNew Power recently crossed the 5GW renewable energy generation milestone with the commissioning of a 250 MW solar plant in Bikaner. ReNew has assets valued at over $6.5 billion. Eom
The new generation of these popular headphones amp up the sound and improve noise cancellation plus a few new ...
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
This is how the new Snapdragon processors is going to change the smartphone market
Analysts see advantages but also caution about prickly issues, including traffic sharing
The stock of leading telecom service provider Bharti Airtel rallied last week, thanks to the implementation ...
For investors in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the September quarter results were a bit of a dampener.
Regular investments, emergency reserves, adequate insurance and plugging gaps can do the trick
The stock of Apollo Tyres tumbled 4.4 per cent with good volume on Tuesday, breaching its 21-day moving ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...