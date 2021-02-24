ReNew Power to merge with RMG Acquisition Corporation

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
ReNew Power Private Limited has done a definitive agreement for a merger with RMG Acquisition Corporation II business combination that would result in ReNew becoming a publicly listed company on the NASDAQ.
Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company would be named ReNew Energy Global PLC and publicly listed under the symbol “RNW”.
The pro forma consolidated & fully diluted market capitalisation of the combined company would be approximately $4.4 billion at the $10 per share PIPE subscription price, assuming no RMG II shareholders exercise their redemption rights. Gross cash proceeds are estimated to be approximately $1.2 billion, comprised of $855 million from the PIPE and roughly $345 million of cash held in trust by RMG II, before any adjustments due to potential redemptions by RMG II shareholders.
Proceeds will be used to support ReNew’s growth strategy, including the buildout of its contracted, utility-scale renewable power generation capacity, as well as to reduce debt. ReNew’s management, and its current group of stockholders, including Goldman Sachs, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and JERA Co., Inc. (JERA), among others, who together own 100% of ReNew today, will be rolling a majority of their equity into the new company, and are expected to represent approximately 70% of the effective company ownership upon transaction close.
ReNew’s leadership will remain intact, with Sumant Sinha as Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of the combined company, overseeing its strategic growth initiatives and expansion.
