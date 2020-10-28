RenewSys launches advanced high output modules

RenewSys India has launched ‘Deserv Galactic Ultra’ a range of high output modules that have been engineered using half-cut mono-PERC G1 (158.75 mm) Solar PV cells to increase output and performance, even at higher temperatures.

These solar modules perform significantly better than full cell module under shading conditions, according to the company. RenewSys is an integrated manufacturer of solar PV modules and its key Components – encapsulants, backsheets and solar PV sells.

These have been designed and engineered to provide high output, at a lower voltage that ensures longer string length. The total power per string can be increased by up to 20 per cent. This in turn assures savings not just on the amount of land required to set up a plant, but on the entire gamut of material needed to set up the plant, making this the ideal choice for rooftop and utility scale solar power plants. It is compatible with all installation schemes including single and double tracker systems.

This has been been designed especially for pumping applications and results in a 60% reduction in the number of solar modules required to set up a pump with a voltage that is 10% higher than modules otherwise used in solar pumps.

Nandkumar Pai, CEO PV Cells and Modules in a statement said, “There are four key drivers that were in mind when launching a new product. These include reliability, sustainability, affordability and versatility. The product can seamlessly be incorporated into rooftop, off-grid, pumping and utility scale projects.”

Avinash Hiranandani, Global CEO and Managing Director, RenewSys India said: “RenewSys is committed to supplying quality, reliable Solar PV products. Our heritage of manufacturing excellence combined with our investments in R&D, state of the art machinery and focus on innovation is helping us reach out to discerning customers across the globe. As we expand our businesses, we will continue to strive to be the first choice for solar products worldwide.”