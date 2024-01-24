IPO-bound e-commerce enablement SaaS platform Unicommerce said that e-commerce order item volume increased by 18.7 per cent during the Republic Day sale in 2024, as compared to last year’s sale period. The company analysed order items processed through its platform during the nine days (January 13-21) of the Republic Day Sale.

The growth of e-commerce during the Republic Day sale has been supported by deals and nationwide marketing campaigns done by leading marketplaces. This has helped marketplaces record year-on-year (YoY) order item growth of 28.7 per cent, during the period.

Brand websites, on the other hand, reported a muted YoY growth of 1.7 per cent, while average order value continue to showcase strong growth.

As per the orders processed through Unicommerce’s platforms, North-East States reported high growth rates, with Nagaland and Meghalaya taking the lead to become the top two States in terms of order volume growth.

According to the analysis, there was a 20.6 per cent surge in prepaid orders, with cash-on-delivery (COD) orders growing by 16.2 per cent during the sale period.

Black Friday sales

In 2023, the Black Friday weekend saw a fantastic 23 per cent surge in e-commerce orders volume compared to the 2022 Black Friday sale weekend. The festive season sale of 2023 also rocked with a whopping 37% growth in order volumes compared to the festive sale period in 2022.

Black Friday, traditionally an American retail tradition, has firmly cemented its place in the Indian market as a major e-commerce sale event, with consumers extending their post-Diwali shopping spree to benefit from Black Friday and related sales like Cyber Monday etc.

While during the Diwali festive sales, marketplace growth outpaced D2C brands, the trend was reversed during the Black Friday weekend. During the Black Friday weekend, brand websites reported robust growth, with order volumes rising by 28 per cent during the weekend. The marketplaces reported a relatively lower growth of 19 per cent. The growing popularity of Black Friday has made it a crucial sales period for both online marketplaces and individual brands in

“The consistent e-commerce growth affirms the strength and potential of India’s e-commerce industry. E-commerce continues to become a larger part of the retail ecosystem and sellers are focusing on both online and offline sale channels, in tune with the evolving shopping habits of buyers,” said Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce.