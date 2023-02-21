In a bid to democratise ownership of Electric vehicles (EVs) in the country, RattanIndia’s Revolt Motors on Tuesday introduced a pocket-friendly My Revolt Plan.

Customers will be able to own Revolt RV400 with a down payment of ₹5,715. The company claims that the price is the lowest in the electric vehicle segment with monthly payments of ₹5,715.

Further, the company stated that they are reopening the bookings of advance RV400 bikes on February 22 and customers can book their bikes with a booking amount of ₹2,499 on its website.

Revolt Intellicorp was founded in 2017 and offers electric motorcycles in India along with a full range of parts and accessories.