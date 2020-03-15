RIL starts thermal screening of visitors, employees

In the wake of the coronavirus (CoVID-19) outbreak, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has started thermal screening of all visitors and employees to its premises from Friday.

The thermal screening is being conducted across all its offices, including Reliance Corporate Park (RCP) in Navi Mumbai and the world’s largest crude oil refining facility in Jamnagar, among others.

Separately, in a letter to employees, RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has urged them to “stay safe and stay well”.

At Reliance, we have already initiated protocols of hygiene and sanitation in alignment with global guidelines on disease prevention and control to prevent contamination and cope with adverse situations, should they arise, the letter said.

“These measures, have been rolled out across all Reliance businesses, manufacturing sites, offices, research and development facilities, consumer-facing locations, townships and schools, and an expedited basis across the country,” it said.

“Based on current understanding, the symptoms of COVID-19 are known to be mild, and the disease is easily preventable if we maintain good hygiene practices. Elderly persons and those with pre-existng medical conditions such as asthma, chronic lung disease, heart disease, and people with compromised immune systems are likely to have severe symptoms if infected by the coronavirus, requiring emergency medical care.”

“Together we shall overcome, and India shall overcome,” it added.

RIL had earlier issued travel advisories and information on prevention measures for COVID-19.