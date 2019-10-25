Companies

RIL to demerge RJio into a separate company

Palak Shah / Rajesh Kurup Mumbai | Updated on October 25, 2019 Published on October 25, 2019

RIL Chairman, Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries is expected to demerge its telecom arm Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio), now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, into a separate firm. The move is first one in a series of demergers planned by the company over a period of time.

This could be the first step toward listing the digital entity as stated by RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani earlier. RIL was aiming to list its consumer businesses RJio and retail arm Reliance Retail.

Following the demerger, RIL will become a pure play oil and gas company, while RJio would be the complete digital arm.

Published on October 25, 2019
restructuring and recapitalisation
RJio
Reliance Industries Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Jubilant Life Sciences Q2 net profit rises 19%