RIL to demerge RJio into a separate company

Reliance Industries is expected to demerge its telecom arm Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio), now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, into a separate firm. The move is first one in a series of demergers planned by the company over a period of time.

This could be the first step toward listing the digital entity as stated by RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani earlier. RIL was aiming to list its consumer businesses RJio and retail arm Reliance Retail.

Following the demerger, RIL will become a pure play oil and gas company, while RJio would be the complete digital arm.