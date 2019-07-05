RINL begins commissioning of coke oven battery-5 project complex

SuperZop raises ₹8 cr in pre-Series A round
The Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd - Visakhapatnam steel plant Chairman and Managing Director P.K Rath on Friday launched the commissioning activities of the new coke oven battery--5 project complex with the lighting up of the chimney of the battery.
AddresRath while congratulating the persons involved in the project he stressed the importance of commissioning the battery on schedule and exhorted them to put all-out efforts to achieve the target with strict adherence to safety standards.
P Raychaudhury, the Director (Commercial), K.C Das, the Director (Personnel), V.V Venugopal Rao, the Director (Finance), R. Nagarajan, ED (projects) and senior officials were present on the occasion.
Battery heating will be taken up after achieving required draft in the chimney, which will take about 10 to 15 days. Chimney is 120 M tall RCC structure (2450 cum) with inside refractory work (1300 tones). The chimney is designed to exhaust the waste flue gas generated during operation of the battery.
The battery is being constructed by BEC consortium under the consultancy of MECON Limited. The battery was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2,500 crore with a production capacity of 8.40 lakh tonnes of blast furnace grade coke per year. It will cater to the needs of the steel plant.
