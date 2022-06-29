Rishi Negi to take over as new CEO for Endemol Shine India

Banijay, the leading independent content producer and distributor, has announced the appointment of Rishi Negi as its new CEO for Endemol Shine India. He will oversee the existing team, day-to-day affairs, and its productions and report to Banijay’s COO, Peter Langengerg, it added.

Negi joins from Banijay Asia, where he was serving as Chief Operating Officer. He joined the group with over two decades of experience in hospitality, entertainment and retail.

Peter Langenberg, COO, Banijay, said, “Banijay prides itself on the development and retention of its talent, and with that in mind, it is great to be supporting Rishi in his next role as CEO, Endemol Shine India. Since he began in his post with Banijay Asia, he has been a strong backbone for the business and partner for Deepak Dhar in maintaining the entity’s growth trajectory, particularly through the pandemic. We look forward to seeing him continue to flourish in this new position.”

“In the last five years, Banijay Asia afforded me the opportunity to be part of the Indian content revolution wherein we created an umbrella of successful content across the broadcasting and streaming platforms. While Endemol has created a strong library of shows like Bigg Boss, Fear Factor, Masterchef etc, my vision is to lead this trend curve and take it to new heights with diverse content across the scripted and unscripted genres. I’m looking forward to joining the immensely talented and experienced team at Endemol Shine India, and to together, creating some great content,” added Negi.

The news of Rishi’s appointment follows Abhishek Rege’s recent resignation from his post as CEO, Endemol Shine India, the statement added.