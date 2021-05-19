Royal Enfield to recall 2.37 lakh motorcycles on defective ignition coil

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Royal Enfield on Wednesday said it recalls close to 2,36,966 motorcycles of the Classic, Bullet and Meteor models due to defect in the ignition coil, commonly used in these models.
“Royal Enfield has discovered a defect in one of the parts used across some of the motorcycle models that we manufacture and sell. The defect is in the ignition coil that can cause misfiring, reduced vehicle performance and in rare cases, an electric short circuit,” the company said in a statement.
Of these, the company will call in Meteor motorcycles manufactured and sold between December 2020 and April, and the Classic and Bullet manufactured and sold between January and April this year.
These motorcycles will undergo inspection and replacement of the said defective part, if required. The company estimates that less than 10 per cent of these motorcycles will require replacement of the part.
“The defect was discovered during routine internal testing, and the issue has been clearly identified and isolated to specific batches of material sourced from our external supplier between December 2020 and April 2021,” it said.
While the issue is rare and does not impact all motorcycles manufactured during the above mentioned period, in keeping with safety regulations and as a precautionary measure, Royal Enfield has decided to undertake a proactive, company-initiated recall of select motorcycles models produced in the above mentioned period, the company said.
The company also mentioned that this proactive recall action would be applicable to Meteor, Classic and Bullet model motorcycles sold in India, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia between the respective periods mentioned above.
Royal Enfield service teams and/ local dealerships will reach out to consumers whose motorcycle vehicle identification number (VIN) number falls within the manufacturing period mentioned above, it added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
Reduce aerospace imports; build synergy
A global alliance of top multinational companies hopes to fast-track funding in sustainable aviation fuel
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
The novel, originally written in Italian, reads like a narrator’s despatches to the self, pithy meditations ...
Companies are investing in remote talent to promote workplace diversity
A toast to a spinner, a number cruncher and a man of his word
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...