Royal Enfield to recall 26,300 units of Classic 350 bikes to fix a braking system issue

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Two-wheeler maker Royal Enfield will recall about 26,300 units of Classic 350 motorcycles to fix an issue in the braking system.
The company’s technical team has discovered a potential issue in one of the parts - the brake reaction bracket attached to the motorcycle swing arm - used specifically on the 2021 single-channel ABS and rear drum brake Classic 350 motorcycles, said a company statement.
Under specific riding conditions, it was discovered that exceptionally higher braking load applied on the rear brake pedal could lead to potential damage of the reaction bracket, which could further lead to unusual braking noise, and potential deterioration of braking efficiency in extreme conditions.
Classic 350 models
As a precautionary measure, the company has decided to proactively call in close to 26,300 single-channel ABS and rear-drum-brake enabled Classic 350 models, manufactured between September 1, 2021 and December 5, 2021, and reinforce the brake reaction bracket of the swing arm for all units.
Royal Enfield service teams, and/or local dealerships will reach out to consumers whose motorcycle Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) number falls within the manufacturing period mentioned above. Customers can also visit the company website, reach out to local company workshops, or call on 1800 210 007 to verify.
“At Royal Enfield, we have robust and rigorous testing and development protocols, and adhere to global validation standards of quality and durability. However, issues like this can arise under specific, extreme riding conditions, and we are committed to resolving this at the soonest, with minimum inconvenience for our customers,” it added.
