RPP Infra Projects JV bags ₹232-crore road order

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 12, 2021 Published on January 12, 2021

RPP Infra order book on way to ₹2,000 crore

RPP Infra Projects on Tuesday said its joint venture firm has bagged a ₹231.77-crore highways order.

RPP-RK, the joint venture firm, has received the new work order from the Highways Department for Chennai-Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor Projects, RPP Infra Projects said in a regulatory filing.

RPP Infra holds a 60 per cent stake in the JV and partner RK Infra Corp, holds 40 per cent of the shares, it added.

RPP Infra Projects said, with the work order, the company is on way to have order book of ₹2,000 crore.

It has to execute these orders within a period of 24 months.

