S Cube Ergonomics launches plug and play WFH solution

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
S Cube Ergonomics, authorised India distribution partner of New York-based Humanscale, has announced the national launch of its plug and play ergonomic home office set-up. Humanscale is the leading global designer and manufacturer of high-performance ergonomic products that improve the health and comfort of work life.
This Work from Home (WFH) executive package from Humanscale comprises an ergonomic task chair, height-adjustable desk, monitor arm, docking station, keyboard tray and a cable management system, a company spokesman said. One needs just to connect to a power socket and connect the laptop to the dock cable, and voila, it’s ready to use and can be positioned anywhere in the house.
The package is a combo of Humanscale’s Liberty Chair, an ergonomic task chair that provides customised support to each unique sitter; and the Float Desk, a sit/stand table, along with the M2.1 monitor arm designed for adaptability; M/Connect 2, a USB docking station; a keyboard tray that allows the user to sit in a healthy, neutral position; and NeatTech, a cable management system. As a complimentary add-on to this package, S Cube will offer a 27’ full HD LED monitor and wireless keyboard plus mouse.
Working from home, which has now become the new normal for most, can be extremely stressful, and rotating between the bed/sofa/dining chair and the floor is potentially bad for health, the most common physical issues being neck stiffness, hunched posture, wrist aching and fatigue. In this scenario, finding the perfect chair and a desk well integrated with other ergonomic tools that meet the WFH requirements is an absolute must.
Sathish Nandagopal, Founder and Director, S Cube Ergonomics, said that with each of its tools working in harmony to provide ergonomic support and comfort, the WFH Executive Package from Humanscale provides a perfect workstation while working from home, keeping the user healthy and safe ultimately leading to increased productivity.
S Cube also offers a custom build package, where the customer will have the option to choose and customise the home office by purchasing any two(minimum) or more of the products in the WFH Executive Package, according to their individual needs.
In the business of making well-designed ergonomic tools for the workspace for over 35 years, Humanscale and its team of certified ergonomists know that the ideal workstation is about more than just a beautiful chair or desk. This WFH executive package takes into consideration all the key factors to ensure a complete workstation that is functional and adaptable, as well as comfortable and healthy for the use, added Nandagopal.
S Cube Ergonomics was established in September 2014 as authorised India distribution partner for Humanscale International Holdings Ltd, Dublin. It has been distribution partner for Humanscale in Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as well.
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
1) The wing span of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
Storage space can be an option for some property owners, with caveats
Returns may improve on investment in exchange-traded derivatives in gold
While energy commodities turned out to be a drag, most of the metals were up last week
₹1001 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 98597010171035 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...