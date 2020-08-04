S Cube Ergonomics launches plug and play WFH solution

S Cube Ergonomics, authorised India distribution partner of New York-based Humanscale, has announced the national launch of its plug and play ergonomic home office set-up. Humanscale is the leading global designer and manufacturer of high-performance ergonomic products that improve the health and comfort of work life.

This Work from Home (WFH) executive package from Humanscale comprises an ergonomic task chair, height-adjustable desk, monitor arm, docking station, keyboard tray and a cable management system, a company spokesman said. One needs just to connect to a power socket and connect the laptop to the dock cable, and voila, it’s ready to use and can be positioned anywhere in the house.

The package is a combo of Humanscale’s Liberty Chair, an ergonomic task chair that provides customised support to each unique sitter; and the Float Desk, a sit/stand table, along with the M2.1 monitor arm designed for adaptability; M/Connect 2, a USB docking station; a keyboard tray that allows the user to sit in a healthy, neutral position; and NeatTech, a cable management system. As a complimentary add-on to this package, S Cube will offer a 27’ full HD LED monitor and wireless keyboard plus mouse.

Adapting to the new normal

Working from home, which has now become the new normal for most, can be extremely stressful, and rotating between the bed/sofa/dining chair and the floor is potentially bad for health, the most common physical issues being neck stiffness, hunched posture, wrist aching and fatigue. In this scenario, finding the perfect chair and a desk well integrated with other ergonomic tools that meet the WFH requirements is an absolute must.

Sathish Nandagopal, Founder and Director, S Cube Ergonomics, said that with each of its tools working in harmony to provide ergonomic support and comfort, the WFH Executive Package from Humanscale provides a perfect workstation while working from home, keeping the user healthy and safe ultimately leading to increased productivity.

S Cube also offers a custom build package, where the customer will have the option to choose and customise the home office by purchasing any two(minimum) or more of the products in the WFH Executive Package, according to their individual needs.

More than a just chair or desk

In the business of making well-designed ergonomic tools for the workspace for over 35 years, Humanscale and its team of certified ergonomists know that the ideal workstation is about more than just a beautiful chair or desk. This WFH executive package takes into consideration all the key factors to ensure a complete workstation that is functional and adaptable, as well as comfortable and healthy for the use, added Nandagopal.

S Cube Ergonomics was established in September 2014 as authorised India distribution partner for Humanscale International Holdings Ltd, Dublin. It has been distribution partner for Humanscale in Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as well.