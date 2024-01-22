Safari Industries (India) Ltd has appointed Suhas Kshirsagar as its vice president of quality and customer relationship management.

He completed his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He has over 29 years of experience in various facets of operations, corporate quality, processes, systems, engineering and program management.

Also read: Jindal Stainless appoints Tarun Khulbe as CEO

His area of expertise includes quality management across varied industries in FMCG, automobiles, manufacturing, and engineering in companies such as VIP Industries, Lear Corporation, ITC, Tata Johnsons Controls, Nihilent Technologies Pvt Ltd., and SKF Bearings Ltd.