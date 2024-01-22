Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) has appointed Tarun Khulbe as the Chief Executive Officer and whole-time director of the company.

As per the regulatory filing, the board has recognised Khulbe’s leadership skills, strategic vision, and dedication to core values to lead the company.

An industry veteran with an experience of around 35 years, Khulbe has played an instrumental role in expanding businesses and leading the profitable growth of JSL.

Commenting on the appointment, Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director of Jindal Stainless, said, “His experience in crafting long-term business strategies and strengthening all facets of operations and sales has been commendable. At a time when the company is expanding and maturing its upstream and downstream linkages, having Mr Khulbe at the helm of affairs is critical to our growth plans.”

Tarun Khulbe said, “It’s a matter of pride and privilege to lead this esteemed organisation. The last two decades here have been inspiring and enriching. On one hand, I was entrusted with some of the most complex assignments in operations, expansion, business development, and digitalisation. On the other, I was promoted, encouraged, and empowered to perform in all these capacities. I feel truly rewarded for my efforts and look forward to driving the company and its workforce to new horizons of growth.”