Companies

SAIL doubles medical oxygen capacity at its various plants

New Delhi | Updated on May 05, 2021

Planning to set up additional 2,500 hospital beds, outside its current medical facilities

Our Bureau

Steel Authority of India (SAIL), one of the largest domestic steel producers, has been enhancing its capabilities to supply Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in the country, and has doubled the capacity over the last few weeks.

In addition to supply of LMO, SAIL is going to set up additional 2,500 hospital beds, outside its current medical facilities, with the support of gaseous oxygen brought by dedicated gas pipelines from the plants. These beds will use gaseous oxygen directly as an additional source of oxygen as the demand for LMO is currently high, the company said in a statement.

The daily delivery of LMO from its integrated steel plants situated at Bhilai (Chhattisgarh), Rourkela (Odisha), Bokaro (Jharkhand), Durgapur and Burnpur (West Bengal) has been increased from about 500 tonnes in the second week of April to more than 1,100 tonnes per day currently, it said.

The company has so far supplied around 50,000 tonnes of LMO. In April, SAIL has delivered more than 17,500 tonnes of LMO to 15 States .

Till date, 14 of the “Oxygen Express” carrying more than 950 tonnes LMO have been loaded for various parts of the county from SAIL plants at Bokaro, Rourkela and Durgapur. SAIL plants have also received tankers, which have been airlifted and after loading have moved to their destinations by road and rail, it said.

With arrival of ISO tankers, SAIL facilities have delivered these tankers after suitable conversion and modifications at the delivery points. Production of LMO at SAIL facilities are being ramped up by optimizing process parameters. The production and delivery are taking place 24x7 at SAIL plants, it added.

Published on May 05, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
SAIL
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.